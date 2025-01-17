Game preview: The Cavaliers are coming off a 20-point loss at Oklahoma City on Thursday that left the teams tied for the best record in the NBA at 34-6. Cleveland trailed by as many as 42 points in the game and G Donovan Mitchell had a season-low eight points. ... The Cavs lead the NBA in offensive rating and are 11th defensively. ... Mitchell averages 22.7 points and G Darius Garland 21 points and 6.8 assists. ... The Cavs report no injuries. ... The Wolves played Friday night in New York without G Donte DiVincenzo (sprained toe).