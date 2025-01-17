Wolves

Timberwolves-Cavaliers game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

Cleveland is the best team in the NBA’s Eastern Conference at the halfway point of the season.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 17, 2025 at 11:08PM
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland in scoring. (Michael Conroy/The Associated Press)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Wolves

Saturday, 8 p.m., Target Center

TV, radio: FanDuel Sports North Extra, iHeart app

Game preview: The Cavaliers are coming off a 20-point loss at Oklahoma City on Thursday that left the teams tied for the best record in the NBA at 34-6. Cleveland trailed by as many as 42 points in the game and G Donovan Mitchell had a season-low eight points. ... The Cavs lead the NBA in offensive rating and are 11th defensively. ... Mitchell averages 22.7 points and G Darius Garland 21 points and 6.8 assists. ... The Cavs report no injuries. ... The Wolves played Friday night in New York without G Donte DiVincenzo (sprained toe).

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

East-leading Cavs visit Wolves

card image

Cleveland is the best team in the NBA’s Eastern Conference at the halfway point of the season.

Wolves

Souhan: Trade that sent Towns to New York looks terrible … for now

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image

Sports

Butler not on Heat injury report, suggesting he's expected to play Friday

card image