Rochester Century/John Marshall (22-4-2) vs. No. 2 seed Chanhassen (23-5-0), 11 a.m.

SCOUTING THE ROCHESTER CENTURY/JOHN MARSHALL PANTHERS

State tournament trips: Fourth.

Top three scorers: Aiden Emerich, senior F (22 goals, 26 assists); Ole Fevold, junior F (19 goals, 16 assists); Jonathan Burmester, senior F (11 goals, 22 assists).

In goal: Kyle Lappi, junior; 18-3-2, 2.16 GAA, .903 save percentage, one shutout.

Did you know? John Marshall made six trips to the state tournament before combining with Century.

SCOUTING THE CHANHASSEN STORM

State tournament trips: First.

Top three scorers: Jack Christ, senior F (22 goals, 33 assists); Gavin Uhlenkamp, senior F (22 goals, 32 assists); Caden Lee, senior F (24 goals, 22 assists).

In goal: Kam Hendrickson, senior; 21-5-0, 1.00 GAA, .952 save percentage, seven shutouts.

Did you know? Hendrickson stopped 151 of the 159 shots (94.9%) he faced in February, including 44 of 45 in the section final against No. 1-ranked Minnetonka.

Cretin-Derham Hall (17-10-1) vs. No. 3 seed Centennial (19-7-2), 1 p.m.

SCOUTING THE CRETIN-DERHAM HALL RAIDERS

State tournament trips: Sixth.

Top three scorers: Chuck Owens, senior F (12 goals, 22 assists); Nate Chorlton, sophomore F (13 goals, 18 assists); Easton Swift, senior F (11 goals, 17 assists).

In goal: Owen Nelson, junior; 9-2-1, 1.59 GAA, .920 save percentage, two shutouts.

Did you know? After starting the season as a backup, Nelson took over as the No. 1 goaltender in mid-January.

SCOUTING THE CENTENNIAL COUGARS

State tournament trips: Fourth.

Top three scorers: Harper Searles, senior F (24 goals, 41 assists); Heath Nelson, senior F (35 goals, 28 assists); Austin Petersen, senior D (11 goals, 26 assists).

In goal: Easton Cody, junior; 10-4-2, 2.47 GAA, .922 save percentage, two shutouts.

Did you know? The Cougars have more wins this season than in any season since 2016-17, when they won 20. They last qualified for state in 2018.

Elk River/Zimmerman (18-9-1) vs. No. 1 seed Edina (23-4-1), 6 p.m.

SCOUTING THE ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN ELKS

State tournament trips: Second (seventh including appearances by Elk River alone).

Top three scorers: Kole Mears, senior F (20 goals, 17 assists); Braden Hansberger, senior F (nine goals, 26 assists); Cooper Anderson, senior D (nine goals, 18 assists).

In goal: Gavin Greniuk, junior; 16-9-1, 2.24 GAA, .927 save percentage, two shutouts.

Did you know? The Elks enter the state tournament on an eight-game winning streak, which includes a 7-5 win over fellow state tournament participant Centennial.

SCOUTING THE EDINA HORNETS

State tournament trips: 32nd.

Top three scorers: Jackson Nevers, senior F (17 goals, 33 assists); Bobby Cowan, senior F (21 goals, 19 assists); Mason West, sophomore F (14 goals, 21 assists).

In goal: Joe Bertram, senior; 21-4-1, 1.60 GAA, .938 save percentage, four shutouts.

Did you know? The Hornets have more tournament appearances (32) and titles (10) than any other team in the tournament.

No. 5 seed Grand Rapids (17-11-0) vs. No. 4 seed White Bear Lake (20-7-1), 8 p.m.

SCOUTING THE GRAND RAPIDS THUNDERHAWKS

State tournament trips: 17th.

Top three scorers: Nathan Garski, sophomore F (17 goals, 19 assists); Jacob Garski, senior F (10 goals, 25 assists); Bauer Murphy, senior D (12 goals, 16 assists).

In goal: Carter Casey, sophomore; 9-6-0, 2.35 GAA, .915 save percentage, one shutout.

Did you know? The Thunderhawks are making their first trip to the state tournament since winning the Class 2A title in 2017.

SCOUTING THE WHITE BEAR LAKE BEARS

State tournament trips: 20th.

Top three scorers: Nolan Roed, senior F (33 goals, 24 assists); Will Distad, junior D (seven goals, 22 assists); Jack Stanius, junior F (seven goals, 15 assists).

In goal: Leo Gabriel, junior; 18-7-1, 1.87 GAA, .924 save percentage, eight shutouts.

Did you know? The Bears traveled to Grand Rapids and beat the Thunderhawks 2-0 on Jan. 19.