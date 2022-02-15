The south Minneapolis home of the Grand Cafe, the acclaimed French restaurant that closed in 2020, won't stay vacant much longer.

Kristin Tombers, owner of the Linden Hills butcher shop Clancey's Meat & Fish, has bought the building at 3804 Grand Av. S. A remodeling permit filed with the city of Minneapolis calls the business Clancey's Restaurant. The sale was first reported by Axios Twin Cities.

Tombers confirmed the purchase to the Star Tribune, "but there are no further details," she said.

The 1926 building at the corner of 38th and Grand has been home to several food businesses, including the Grand Bakery and the Bakery on Grand. In 2006, Dan and Mary Hunter established the Grand Cafe, where they served French country fare for a decade, before leasing the space to chef Jamie Malone, who transformed the space into a charming Parisian bistro with vintage touches. Under Malone's tutelage, the Grand Cafe made the cover of Food & Wine magazine and both the chef and restaurant were nominated for a James Beard Award.

The original Clancey's, at 4307 Upton Av. S., Mpls., is known for its locally sourced meats and its sandwiches, including a fan-favorite roast beef sandwich.