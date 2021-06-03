City crews on Thursday removed vehicle barriers and portable toilets, reopening portions of the sprawling memorial at the south Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was murdered by police more than a year ago. But as soon as workers finished, protesters began parking cars and piling pallets to barricade the streets once again.

At a news conference, Mayor Jacob Frey said the "phased reconnection" of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue with the rest of the city had been planned for months but wasn't yet complete. He declined to say when he thought traffic would flow again.

"I acknowledge that it will be a bit touch and go and difficult over the next several days," Frey said.

Municipal workers began taking the city barricades, erecting bike lanes and street signs about 4:30 a.m. at 38th and Chicago — dubbed George Floyd Square — with community members involved in coordinating the removal of flowers, artwork and barriers and shacks, said city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie.

While the task was complete in less than four hours, protesters who have occupied the intersection since Floyd's death weren't ready to yield. Using a commercial dumpster, discarded furniture and other materials, they continue to block the streets where the city barriers once stood. About 150 people occupied the former Speedway gas station and milled about the center of the intersection throughout the morning, discussing next steps.

McKenzie said the Agape Movement, a peacekeeping force whose staff includes ex-gang members from the neighborhood, played a key role in the early morning operation. The group is on contract with the city to keep watch over the area.

At a news conference at 38th and Chicago on Thursday, Steve Floyd of Agape said the city's alterations earlier that day were temporary, designed to grant buses and firetrucks access to the intersection by shrinking the garden around the fist sculpture, which will remain.

Also speaking was Al Flowers, who referred to the wave of gun violence that has killed Minneapolis two children and critically injured a third in recent weeks. "I'm saying as a South Side resident, it's time to open, it's time to open," he said.

Another city official said that "bumpouts" would replace the concrete barriers around the fist sculpture, just feet from where Floyd was killed and where Imez Wright was fatally shot at the intersection in March.

As city workers and heavy machinery moved around the intersection, tension was high. Community members who had tended to the site expressed a mixture of shock, disbelief and anger. At least two news media photographers ran into resistance — one assaulted and ordered to destroy footage — as they tried to document the moment.

"We didn't know that today would be the day that the streets would be reopened ... Or attempted to be reopened, I should say," said Jeanelle Austin, lead caretaker and founder of the George Floyd Global Memorial.

"We've been working hard for over a year, volunteering our time, our hours, our our families have been sacrificing to fight for justice ... Reopening the streets does not help our community to heal," she said. "Before asking me what's next, we have not had the time to process, ande need that."

Leon Lyons, of the security company Truth2Enlightenment, said he was skeptical the city's actions would last.

"All they had to do was leave this memorial alone and leave the events that were playing here while we figure it out," Lyons said. "But none of this is gonna be up by the end of the night. Anything that the city brings in here will not stay by the end of the night, I guarantee you."

City leaders have come under increasing pressure to reopen the intersection, which has been largely closed to traffic and police for more than a year. George Floyd Square has become an internationally recognized memorial and protest site that hosts large public gatherings, but many residents and business owners say they feel besieged by gang members and gunfire when the crowds leave.

"This intersection will be changed forever," the mayor said Thursday. "And we need to be investing in that transformation."

"We can also find a way to provide the necessary social services and city services that have been missing at times this last year," he added. "We can make sure that patrons are able to visit their local businesses and have full access."

Floyd, co-founder of Agape, said 90% of the residents and businesses the nonprofit spoke with near the square said they would like to see the block open safely and peacefully.

He said Agape was "making the decisions" Thursday morning but coordinated plans with the mayor's office and police.

"You don't get ex-gang members working for the police," Floyd said.

Activists have presented the city a list of 24 demands in return for yielding the intersection, where yard signs read "No Justice, No Street." The list includes support for Agape.

But the divisions over how to move forward were evident Thursday morning. Austin complained to Marquis Bowie, with Agape, that the city hadn't delivered on all those demands.

"We've been here since the day it happened," Bowie responded. "You guys didn't go to the table to talk. [The city] talked to us about it!"

Police spokesman John Elder said officers were not involved in removing the barriacades, and Agape is "managing conflict and de-escalating when necessary." Teddy Tschann, Gov. Tim Walz's spokesman, said the state was not involved either.

Metro Transit buses had a regular and vital presence at 38th and Chicago until Floyd's death. The blocking of the intersection erased a stop there for D Line rapid transit connecting Brooklyn Center and Bloomington, which remains under construction.

"We're just not going to predict when we are going to resume service" in the area, agency spokeswoman Laura Baenen said.

George Floyd Square became the primary gathering place for grief and remembrance almost immediately after the 46-year-old man's death under ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's knee.

Family, civic leaders, prominent civil rights activists and everyday citizens visited the location at all hours of the day and night, either to better understand the setting where Floyd died and to honor the Black man whose aphyxiation in custody a white officer ignited at-times violent civil unrest that spanned from the Twin Cities to other major metro areas around the country.

Chauvin was soon fired after Floyd's death, put on trial and convicted in April of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25. Three other fired officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting.

Star Tribune staff writers Briana Bierschbach, Libor Jany and Abby Simons contributed to this report.

susan.du@startribune.com • 612-673-4208