The city of Minneapolis closed a homeless encampment Tuesday morning that formed after nearby Camp Nenookaasi was cleared in early January.

The city estimates that there were less than 25 people living at the encampment overnight, on city land located at E. 26th and 14th Ave. S., said City Operations Officer Margaret Anderson Kelliher.

"Large encampments are not dignified housing," Anderson Kelliher said at a press conference Tuesday. "We have a responsibility to make sure people are offered services that are available through the city, county and state."

The city cited health and safety issues including a recent outbreak of norovirus within the camp and a shooting as reasons for the eviction.

On Monday one person was shot outside the encampment on E. 26th and left with non-life-threatening injuries, said Public Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette. They were hospitalized and no arrests have been made, Barnette said.

The original Camp Nenookaasi, which was located three blocks south, became the city's largest encampment. With a dedicated leadership team, the camp had a measure of order though it was still plagued by safety issues.

Residents of the camp were provided sanitation and trash pickup to relive pressure on surrounding residents, Anderson Kelliher said.

Residents of Camp Nenookaasi packed up their belongings as Minneapolis police cordoned off several city blocks near the intersection of East 26th Street and 14th Avenue South to clear the homeless encampment on Tuesday in south Minneapolis.

As of 11 a.m. three people had exited the encampment, she said. There have been 80-90 beds available in partner shelters every night since the start of January. Partner shelters include the Harbor Light Center, Agate Housing and Services, and Avivo Minneapolis.

Temporary shelters are not seen as steps toward housing, camp organizer Christin Crabtree said, but as waiting rooms until morning that come with safety issues of their own.

"Most of our residents will not go because they are unsafe," Crabtree said. "They feel safer together on the street."

Camp residents want to see more notice, better data collection and for encampments to be treated with a public health rather than regulatory response, Crabtree said.

"Many residents are on waitlists for housing, it's not like they're not trying," Crabtree said. "These evictions only compound the challenges they face"

