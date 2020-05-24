Citizens and law enforcement joined forces to save the lives of three newly born fawns left on the pavement after their pregnant mother was fatally struck by a car on a northwestern Wisconsin highway.

The doe was hit Friday evening south of Wheeler in Dunn County, setting in motion a successful rescue mission on behalf of the spotted newborns, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Tasia Kelley, of nearby Boyceville, said she heading home on northbound Hwy. 25 and "hit the doe coming from the west. I never saw her coming."

Kelley said the doe "hit the front end of my car with her shoulder, and then she whipped around. Her butt hit my fender," leaving the mother dead in the ditch and her fawns on the highway.

Nearby resident Dustin Eckert heard the commotion, saw the fawns "and picked them up off the road," Kelley said. "He had to dodge a truck. There was traffic that wasn't even stopping."

Eckert's wife, Caillie, provided towels and brought the newborns back to her home, where she and Kelley combined to feed the fawns. Caillie Eckert provided the bottles meant for feeding kittens while Kelley retrieved a farm animal milk supplement from her home.

These three fawns survived but their pregnant mother did not after being hit by a vehicle in northwestern Wisconsin. Credit: Dunn County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff's deputies arrived, and the fawns were taken back to the Sheriff's Office and cared for there before being moved to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release in Colfax, Wis.

As of Saturday, the three "appear to be in good health," the Sheriff's Office statement read.

"It's amazing to have all three of them make it," said the 29-year-old Kelley, an avid angler and deer hunter who works as an excavation operator.

While she lives on a hobby farm with goats and pigs, Kelley said she has no designs on raising the fawns herself.

"They'll have to go back in the wild," she said.