Citing security threats, the U.S. District Court will close Minnesota's federal court facilities from Sunday through next Thursday.

The closures will be extensive and include courthouses and facilities in Minneapolis, St. Paul Fergus Falls and Duluth. Judiciary staff and other building tenants will be barred from entering the buildings. Only law enforcement and emergency personnel will be allowed to enter as authorized by the U.S. Marshal's service. The Court did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but said in a news release that it consulted with the U.S. Marshal's Service and the General Services Administration in making this decision.

Staff from the Clerk's Offices for the U.S. District Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court will be available by phone and email during the closure period.