Faced with a surge of COVID-19 infections across the state, the Minnesota Judicial Council voted unanimously Thursday to start no new jury trials for the next two months, and to suspend in-person court hearings.

The suspension of trials and in-person hearings will begin Nov. 30.

The council, made up of judges and chaired by State Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, voted that exceptions can be made by the chief judge of district.

Under the plan, in-person hearings will switch to a remote process. State courts are currently using a video or phone system for many hearings. State trials currently in progress would be allowed to continue.

Last week, Chief Hennepin County Public Defender Mary Moriarty urged Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette to suspend jury trials and in-person hearings because of the spread of the disease.

Her request was never mentioned during the livestream meeting of the judicial council Thursday morning. Judges referred to the rise in COVID cases statewide and Gov. Tim Walz's order setting restrictions on public gatherings, bars and restaurants.

During the judicial council meeting, judges also mentioned increased safety concerns expressed by judges, staff and jurors in recent weeks.

