Make room "Nutcracker," it's going to be a very Cirque holiday in Minneapolis this year — with reindeer jumping through hoops and high-energy acrobats way too excited to stay snug in their beds.

Cirque du Soleil's "'Twas the Night Before" is coming to town, Hennepin Theater Trust announced this week.

It's the first Minneapolis stop for the family-friendly show, which was inspired by the Christmas Eve classic poem. "A Visit from Saint Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore.

The show runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3 at Northrop Auditorium at the University of Minnesota. Tickets for the general public go on sale Sept. 5 at HennepinTheatreTrust.org. Members of the free Cirque Club (www.cirqueclub.com) can buy tickets now.

'Twas the Night Before, Cirque's first holiday show, premiered in Chicago in 2019 and is showing in seven cities this season.