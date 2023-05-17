A chromium plating company in St. Louis Park has agreed to pay $1.375 million in damages after the state said it polluted three metro area lakes with PFAS.

State regulators first focused in on Douglas Corp., a plater on Xenwood Avenue, as a potential source of the chemicals in 2008. The company is accused of releasing both PFAS and hexavalent chromium into a stormwater system that contaminated Bass Lake in St. Louis Park, and Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, according to the settlement agreement.

In the agreement, the state asserts that Douglas is responsible for damaging the environment with pollution, while Douglas maintains it's not liable.

A phone call Wednesday to the U.S. subsidiary of the Spanish company Aludec, which bought Douglas in 2020, was not immediately returned.

PFAS chemicals, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, build up in the bodies of animals and humans that ingest them and are linked to certain cancers and developmental problems.

PFOS, one of the original PFAS formulations, was first detected in Bde Maka Ska in 2004. Douglas stopped using that particular compound in 2010, and the levels of the chemical found in fish in the lake subsequently fell, according to a news release from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen that causes lung cancer if inhaled, according to the National Institutes of Health. Platers have traditionally used PFAS chemicals as a spray to suppress the release of chromium into the air.

