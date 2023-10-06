Sure, you want to celebrate Halloween. But are you the blood-curdling-scary type? Or do you go for smiling jack-o-lanterns? Either way, there are plenty of options for tricks or treats. Here's our pick of three super scares and three family-friendly options.

Very scary

What: American Monsters: Onionhead's Revenge

Gore Score: 6 (out of 10)

What it's like: A true New Orleans voodoo-themed maze, with dead-ends and lots of choices. Watch out! It can be easy to get lost with the spirits. There's even a hidden speak-easy in the middle of your haunt. Some of the production, costumes and spooks fell a little flat compared with other Twin Cities haunted houses, but beware of Onionhead at the end. This one could be good for your first-timers and more timid thrill-seekers.

Best fright: There are a few blood and body-part effects that will make your skin crawl.

Info: The perks of being located in the mall, Onionhead's Revenge doesn't have any outdoor elements, so there's more ease in waiting in line and no chance you'll be cold or muddy. Wed.-Sun. through Oct. 31. $34.95-$79.90. East Wing of Mall of America, Bloomington. American Monsters Onionhead's Revenge.

What: Scream Town

Gore Score: 9

What it's like: There are five different haunted mazes, including one with psycho clowns and a hayride that leads to a haunted forest. Want more? VIP tickets offer access to two more scare-zones and also lets you skip some lines. If you can, choose a day that might be less crowded. Some of the frights lose their force when you can hear the group in front of you in the maze.

Best fright: Getting off the hayride and being led through a heavily haunted forest. ... It's the stuff of nightmares.

Info: It can be muddy! Wear sturdy shoes. 7-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 7-10 p.m. Sun., plus Oct. 18-19 through Oct. 29. $25-$149. 7410 Hwy. 212, Chaska. screamtown.com

Dr. Thibodeaux in his embalming room Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 Bloomington, Minn. Onionhead’s Revenge at Mall of America.

What: The Dead End Hayride

Gore score: 10

What it's like: Not for the faint of heart. The fright begins with a 20-plus-minute hayride where ghouls and goblins pop out of the dark and even swing from above. Then comes the maze of horror, where you try to maneuver through a series of sets — a prison, slaughterhouse, a hospital — with masked fiends chasing you.

Best fright: It's so hard to choose. Maybe the body-clinging inflatable tunnel, through which you had to squeeze your body. Talk about claustrophobia.

Info: Rides start at dusk. Bring your bravest friends, your best running shoes and perhaps a brown paper bag, in case you start to hyperventilate. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through Oct. 31, with additional select dates. $18-$77. 28186 Kettle River Blvd. N., Wyoming, Minn. thedeadendhayride.com

FAMILY-FRIENDLY

What: Valleyfair Tricks and Treats

Kind to Kids: 8

What it's like: The theme park grounds have been transformed into the Land of Tricks and the Land of Treats. Appropriate-for-all attractions include trick or treating, crafts and entertainment. New this year is the Enchanted Chateau, a slightly scary haunted attraction. Guests wind through the manor of witch Madam Collette.

Best fright: No blood or gore, but some characters in the chateau do appear out of nowhere. The attraction has a touch of the creepy, giving the essence of Halloween without giving guests a heart attack. Still, the chateau is best suited for tweens and up.

Info: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Oct. 29. $34.99. One Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee. valleyfair.com

What: Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Kind to Kids: 10

What it's like: A magical spectacle that takes guests on a nighttime stroll along a trail lined with artistically carved pumpkins brightly illuminated against the backdrop of the Minnesota Zoo. This year's theme is "Seasons of the Year," featuring carvings that depict seasonal fun.

Best fright: Have no fear: Although this event is held under the cloak of night, the pumpkins are cheery and bright.

Info: Zoo hours through Nov. 4. $14-$24. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. mnzoo.org

What: Anoka Halloween

Kind to Kids: 9

What it's like: The self-proclaimed Halloween Capital of the World celebrates throughout the month of October, offering more family-friendly entertainment than spine-chilling thrills. Events include a Walking Dead pup crawl, movie and bingo nights, pumpkin carving contest, parades and more.

Best fright: Most of the activities are fear-free. If you want something that goes bump in the night, check out the Anoka Haunted House, operated by the Anoka Knights of Columbus.

Info: Events held throughout Anoka through Nov. 4. See website for details. anokahalloween.com

Roundup of Halloween attractions

The Abandoned Hayride: A terrifying ride for even for the most courageous of persons. The immersive experience brings guests too close for comfort with hair-raising illusions and scenes of horror. 7-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (Oct. 21 & 28, open at 6:30); 7-10 p.m. Sun., Oct. 18-19 through Oct. 29. $25-$149. 7525 Hwy. 212, Chaska. theabandonedhayride.com

Anoka Haunted House: This attraction, hosted by Knights of Columbus for more than 30 years, promises "a good scare." 6-9 p.m. Fri. Oct. 13; 6-10 p.m. Sat. Oct. 14; 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19 through Oct. 21. $12-$14. Anoka County Fairgrounds, 3200 St. Francis Blvd., Anoka. anokahauntedhouse.us

Bahr's Haunted Acres: Three acres of hair-raising twists and turns, ghouls, creepy and crawly things. Proceeds benefit local nonprofit and youth organizations. Advance timed tickets 7:30-10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through Oct. 21. $10. 24324 149th St. NW., Big Lake, Minn. bahrshauntedacre.com

BareBones Halloween Extravaganza: The puppetry company hosts its annual event with stilting, dance and song. 7 p.m. Oct. 27-29 and 31. $20 suggested donation. Midtown Greenway, 2828 11th Av. S., Mpls. barebonespuppets.org

Black Lagoon Pop-Up: Be sure to wear your costume for this immersive and macabre cocktail experience. Various hours through Oct. 31. Reservations required. 2027 N. 2nd St., Mpls. meteormpls.com blacklagoonpopup.com

BOOnion Depot: Halloween-themed activities for little monsters include balloon artists, face painting, pumpkin crafts and costumed character meet-and-greets. Specialty treats and drinks will be available, including Butterbeer from the world of Harry Potter. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29. Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul. uniondepot.org

Candlelight Ghost Tour: Journey through the most haunted sites in the city and hear legends and lore of mysterious sightings and paranormal happenings. For added thrills, stay the night at the haunted 300 Clifton Mansion. $50. 7 p.m. Sun.-Wed.; Fri.-Sat., except 9:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21 through Oct. 27. 300 Clifton Av., Mpls. minneapolistrolleytours.com

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration: Alebrije-making (spirit animal) activities, live music, dance and food specials. Noon-3 p.m. Oct. 28. Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. midtownglobalmarket.org

Festival De Las Calaveras: To celebrate the Day of the Dead, this Latinx music and arts festival hosts spoken word artists, puppet theater, dance and animation performances and family artmaking activities. 2-11 p.m. Oct. 21. $5-$10. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul. uniondepot.org

Great Pumpkin Halloween Festival: Live entertainment, treats and a costume parade. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. landmarkcenter.org

Valleyfair Tricks and Treats is fun for all ages

Halloween Spooktacular: Kid-friendly fun with trick-or-treating, crafts, carnival games and a live DJ. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27. $25. Minnesota Children's Museum, St. Paul. mcm.org

The Haunted Basement: Billed as "A party to die for," this dinner party features unusual hosts with a multicourse tasting menu and coordinated cocktails. 5:45 & 8 p.m. Wed.-Sun., Oct. 31 through Nov. 4. $79-$99, reservations required. 4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale. travailkitchen.com/hauntedbasementbar

The Haunting Experience: A haunted house and the longest-running hayride attraction in the Twin Cities. During the day, Fall Fun Fest has family activities, goat petting and daytime haunted house tours. 7-11 Fri.-Sat.; 7-10 p.m. Sun, Oct. 19, 26, 30-31 through Oct. 31. $26-$52. 10900 E. Point Douglas Road, Cottage Grove. hauntingexperience.com

Nickelodeon Boo-niverse: The Log Chute will be transformed into a haunted Fog Chute. Throughout the month specialty activities include DIY slime, professional pumpkin carvers and more. Nightly at park closing time, the Fright Lights music-and-light show ushers costumed crowds out. Mall hours through Oct. 31. Mall of America, Bloomington. nickelodeonuniverse.com

Nowhere Haunted House: Catering to everyone, the attraction has 18-plus nights as well as low-scare, lights-on and kid-friendly tours. Schedule varies through Nov. 4. 5300 S. Robert Trail, Inver Grove Heights. nowherehauntedhouse.com

Oak Blood Forest: Minnesota's newest attraction claims to up the ante on scare with more than 20 themed areas. Various hours on weekends, Oct. 18-19 through Oct. 29. $15.95-$19.94. 7315 Herb Farm Court, Cologne. oakbloodforest.com

Phantom's Feast: Dinner and ghost stories hosted by Jim Cunningham, followed by a ghost hunt. Limited seats remain. Ends Oct. 31. $90. Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee. etix.com

Puppets in the Park: In the Heart of the Beast Puppet Theatre's large-scale puppets will interact with contemporary sculptures at Franconia Sculpture Park. Take a hayride or self-guided tour through the grounds and carve a pumpkin, make a mask and go on a candy scavenger hunt. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 14. $5-$15 suggested donation. 29836 St. Croix Trail N., Shafer, Minn. franconia.org.

Scream Town: Try to keep calm while walking through the PsychoDelic Circus, Ludicrous Labyrinth and the all-new Cannibal Cabin. If you're afraid of frights, hang out by the food and drink offerings or shop the Oddities Halloween Market. 7-11 Fri.-Sat.; 7-10 p.m. Sun., plus Oct. 18-19 through Oct. 29. $25-$149. 7410 Hwy. 212, Chaska. screamtown.com

Thuney's Haunted Graveyard: A haunting self-guided tour through more than 2 acres of woods. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 20 & 21. Free, but donations are appreciated and reservations are required. 15349 Uplander St. NW., Andover. hauntedgraveyardmn.com

Twin Cities Horror Festival: Four Humors Theater presents juried horror-themed live performances. Varied showtimes, Oct. 19-29. $15-$120. Crane Theater, 2303 NE. Kennedy St., Mpls. tchorrorfestival.com