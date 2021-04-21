BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in President Joe Biden's climate summit this week, the government announced Wednesday.
Xi will participate in the online event by video link from Beijing and "deliver an important speech," the official Xinhua News Agency said.
China and the United States are the biggest emitters of climate-changing carbon pollution.
Xi said in December that China's emissions would fall by 65% from 2005 levels by 2030.
Wednesday's announcement gave no indication whether Xi might make additional commitments at this week's meeting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israel says it strikes targets in Syria after missile attack
A missile launched from Syria struck southern Israel early Thursday, setting off air raid sirens near the country's top-secret nuclear reactor, the Israeli military said. In response, it said it attacked the missile launcher and air-defense systems in neighboring Syria.
Business
Australia ends China deals on national interest grounds
Australia has cancelled two Chinese "Belt and Road" infrastructure building initiative deals with a state government, provoking an angry response from Beijing.
World
Guatemala prosecutors pursue ex-president Jimmy Morales
Guatemalan prosecutors on Wednesday requested that former President Jimmy Morales be stripped of his immunity so he can be prosecuted for violating the mandate of the United Nations-backed anti-corruption mission then working in the country.
World
Mexico calls fake coronavirus vaccines "a risk to health"
Mexican authorities said Wednesday that fake coronavirus vaccines represent "a risk to health," after falsified doses were found in Mexico and Poland.
World
Mexico plans 17 shelters for children on southern border
Mexico said Wednesday it is planning to set up 17 shelters for underage migrants along the country's southern border, as well as some along the northern border with the United States, amid a wave of child migrants coming from Central America.