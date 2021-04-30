A child is in "very critical condition" after being shot while riding in a vehicle, Minneapolis police said Friday night.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 3400 block of N. Morgan Avenue just before 2 p.m. Friday, police spokesman John Elder said in a news release.

While they were on the way, officers received information that a vehicle had just arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with a child "in very critical condition" from a gunshot wound, Elder said. The boy was undergoing emergency surgery.

The child was riding in a vehicle that was shot at by someone outside the vehicle, Elder said. The driver immediately drove to the hospital.

"Because of the severity of the injuries," homicide detectives are investigating at the scene and the hospital, Elder said.

