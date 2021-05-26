Chef Hector Ruiz quietly reopened his flagship restaurant Ena (4601 Grand Av. S., Mpls., ena.restaurant) last week.

"This last year has been challenging for everyone, and we hope that you are all safe and healthy. We feel extremely fortunate to be able to welcome our customers back to Ena," read a statement on the restaurant's website. "We remain focused on keeping our employees and our customers safe, healthy, and informed."

What does that look like? Expect to wear face masks except when eating or drinking, hand sanitizer located throughout the restaurant, a maximum of six guests per table and no more physical menus (there's an online ordering system).

For now it's dinner service only, Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Ruiz and his restaurants have gone through several changes in the past year. La Fresca closed and reopened as the more casual El Asador. Don Raúl and Costa Blanca Bistro both closed, with the counter-service El Travieso taqueria opening in the Don Raúl space (a second El Travieso is on the horizon in St. Louis Park). Only the tapas spot Rincón 38 remains as it once was.