Aside from some possibly boomer-related technical issues early in the night — happiness is a warm refresh button, people! — Tuesday's John Lennon tribute with Curtiss A and friends went off without a hitch. And now First Avenue is ready to start livestreaming more concerts from its hallowed stage, beginning with a couple more of its favorite annual events.

Soul Asylum and Charlie Parr are confirmed as the next two acts who will perform at the club for virtual audiences. Dave Pirner and Co. will offer their usual Christmastime gig on Dec. 26. Parr will then play every Sunday in January, as he's done for the past six years at the First Ave-owned Turf Club.

Tickets to view Soul Asylum's Christmas hangover show are on sale now via SessionsLive.com for $15. The band is also selling a gig-specific sweatshirt and "virtual hang" with pricier ticket bundles.

Pirner and his crew have been playing a home-for-the-holidays show at First Ave going back to when the band first started hitting the road incessantly in the mid-'80s. This year, they had already been on the road for over a month when the coronavirus abruptly shut down their tour in March. They went ahead and released a new album that they can finally celebrate with this virtual show, the prophetically titled "Hurry Up and Wait."

Parr's residency run — five shows total thanks to the calendar this year (Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31) — will be viewable via First Ave's Facebook and YouTube pages with a pay-what-you-can ticket donation option. The Turf Club is still under renovations following water and smoke damage during the University Avenue riots in early June, so First Ave will have to do.

More good news for Parr fans: The Duluthian acoustic folk/blues stalwart recorded a new double-LP effort with a band last month at Pachyderm Studios, and on Tuesday he announced plans to release it via the influential Smithsonian Folkways label.

"I am proud and honored to be a new member of Smithsonian Folkways Recordings," Parr said in a post that lovingly detailed how he grew up listening to the label's vast roster of American roots recordings.

"From bits and pieces of the 'Harry Smith Anthology' to the blues of Big Joe Williams and Brownie McGhee to the deep well of folk music from Lead Belly, Cisco Houston and of course the massive set of Woody Guthrie interviews and songs that I could only hear as one giant piece and couldn't bear to only listen to one or two sides. I can't possibly list all the records I love that are on this label or express how this music shaped me, but I'm sure I wouldn't be the musician that I am today without Smithsonian Folkways."

A release date for his record has not yet been set, but no doubt we'll have plenty of chances to get to know it in January.

Chris Riemenschneider • 612-673-4658

@ChrisRstrib