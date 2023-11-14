Former Gophers cross-country and track runner Charlie Lawrence set a pending world record for a 50-mile run Saturday.

Lawrence ran the Tunnel Hill 50-Mile in Vienna, Ill., in 4 hours, 48 minutes and 21 seconds. That time bettered the world record of 4:50:08 set by Jim Walmsley in 2019 at a sanctioned race in California.

The 28-year-old Lawrence, who lives in Boulder, Colo., was a two-time Minnesota high school champion in the Class A 3,200-meter run at Staples before racing for the Gophers.

Loons to play for national teams

Minnesota United's Robin Lod is one of nine Loons called to their national teams for a November FIFA international window.

Lod will join teammate Teemu Pukki with Finland's national team in two 2024 Euro qualifying games. Lod has not played since he sustained a season-ending knee injury on May 17.

Other players recalled for international duty: Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canda), forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (South African), forward Sang Bin Jeong (South Korea), Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales (both Honduras), defenders Michael Boxall (New Zealand) and Ethan Bristow (Saint Kitts and Nevis).

Gophers' Braun honored

Gophers sophomore Mara Braun was named to the Big Ten Conference women's basketball honor roll Monday for her play in two victories last week. Iowa's Caitlin Clark was named player of the week.

Braun averaged 25 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.0 rebounds in victories over Long Island University and Chicago State while becoming the third-fastest player in history to reach 500 points (31 games) playing for the Gophers. Lindsay Whalen did so in 29 games, and Laura Coenen (who played through the 1984-85 season) did so in 30 games. Just behind Braun is Rachel Banham and Kenisha Bell (32 games).

Braun is the only Big Ten player so far this season to average 25 points, shoot 58% or better, 42% or better from three-point range while also averaging 5.0 assists and 3.5 steals.

Three Minnesota teams in volleyball playoffs

Three Minnesota volleyball teams are included in the 64-team NCAA Division III playoff bracket, which was announced on Monday.

MIAC regular-season and playoff champion Gustavus Adolphus will travel to Oshkosh, Wis., to take on Calvin in the first round on Thursday.

MIAC playoff runner-up St. Olaf and UMAC champion Northwestern (St. Paul) will travel to Mount Vernon, Iowa, for their first-round matches Thursday. St. Olaf will play Washington (Mo.), while Northwestern (St. Paul) will meet Edgewood (Wis.) College.