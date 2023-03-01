An unlicensed motorist was extremely drunk and going at least 85 miles per hour when he collided with another driver in a north Minneapolis intersection and killed him, according to charges.

Sylvester T. Vaughn, 40, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash that killed 22-year-old Josiah R. Oakley, of Minneapolis, on Dec. 11 at N. 42nd and Lyndale avenues. A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The criminal complaint said that Vaughn's medical records from North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries from the crash, showed that his blood alcohol content soon after the collision was 0.236%, nearly three times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

At the time of the crash, Vaughn was driving despite his license having been revoked.

According to the complaint:

Around 12:40 a.m., a police officer at Lyndale and 45th avenues spotted Vaughn's Chevy SUV race by and then saw the immediate aftermath of the SUV's collision with Oakley's Pontiac SUV at 42nd Avenue.

Emergency responders arrived and declared Oakley dead at the scene. The officer removed an injured Vaughn from his SUV before he was taken to North Memorial.

A State Patrol analysis determined that Vaughn was traveling 85 to 90 miles per hour when he entered the intersection and hit Oakley's vehicle. The speed limit on that stretch of Lyndale is 30 mph.

His criminal history in Minnesota includes a conviction in 2019 for drunken driving. In that case, according to court records, he hit another vehicle from behind at a red light in Brooklyn Center. A preliminary breath test at the scene measured his blood alcohol content at 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit. A judge set aside a six-month jail sentence and put Vaughn on probation for two years.

Oakley was a 2019 graduate of Minneapolis Edison High School, where he was on the chess team that won the Minneapolis Public Schools Tournament in 2017. He finished second in the individual competition that year. Oakley also played football for Edison for two seasons, baseball for four seasons and was a member of the band.