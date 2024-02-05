A Tesla employee from the Twin Cities was arrested near Tesla's headquarters in Austin, Texas, after threatening to kill the company's owner, Elon Musk, and President Joe Biden, according to charges.

Justin M. McCauley, 31, of Rogers, was charged last week in Travis County District Court with third-degree terroristic threats in connection with the threats. McCauley was booked into the county jail on Jan. 28 and remains jailed as of Monday morning in lieu of $20,000 bail.

McCauley's professional bio online says he has worked for Tesla for the past three years most recently as an engineering technician, but the bio did not specify the job's location. Tesla does have a facility in Brooklyn Park with employees in engineering, information technology and manufacturing.

Numerous news reports out of Texas are citing court documents that say the Sheriff's Office was alerted on Jan. 27 to McCauley's threats posted about two weeks earlier on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter that Musk now owns.

Two posts quoted in the arrest affidavit, according to KXAN-TV in Austin and other media outlets, say, "I will arrive in Texas, where the war has began on many fronts @X, @Tesla" and "@JoeBiden @X @Tesla @Elonmusk, I am planning to Kill all of you."

McCauley's wife told law enforcement he worked at Tesla but was injured and collecting workers' compensation, KXAN quoted court filings as saying.

McCauley was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy for speeding near Austin on Interstate 35 on Jan. 28, when he said he was on his way to Tesla's Giga factory, claimed to know a secret entrance and "wanted to speak with Elon Musk and provide him with a password only he would know about," the TV station reported, citing court records.

The Giga factory, covering 2,500 acres along the Colorado River, is a U.S. manufacturing hub for Tesla's Model Y.

According to court records, McCauley's criminal history includes convictions in Ohio for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest in Ohio.















