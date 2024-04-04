A northwestern Minnesota man collected $146,000 in federal benefits by falsely claiming to be a decorated Marine Corps veteran who was captured by the enemy in Iraq and wounded in action, according to newly filed charges.

Mikhail Robin Wicker, 37, of Dilworth was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bemidji with wire fraud, having a false military discharge certificate, fraudulent use of military medals and theft of government funds in connection with the scheme her perpetuated from 2015 through 2020.

Wicker appeared in court Wednesday and was released on his own recognizance. His next hearing is scheduled for May 23. Messages were left with him seeking a response to the allegations. Wicker's attorney declined to comment.

"He told people that he served in Iraq with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division," the indictment read, "a unit that suffered some of the highest casualties of the Iraq War."

According to court documents:

Wicker claimed that he was taken prisoner in 2005 while serving in Iraq and held captive for more than a month. He also said that he suffered post-traumatic stress and other injuries from improvised explosive device attack, also while in Iraq.

Wicker submitted forged and falsified documents when he applied for veterans benefits, among them certificates verifying his discharge from service and his receiving the Purple Heart.

As a result, he was paid $146,287 in health care, disability compensation and educational benefits while attending North Dakota State University despite never having served in the military.







