An 18-year-old St. Paul man was charged Thursday on suspicion that he shot and wounded two people in the Mall of America late last week.

Kahlil M. Wiley was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the gunfire late Friday afternoon on the third floor of the vast mall in Bloomington.

Wiley remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail ahead of a Friday afternoon court appearance. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

A second person who was arrested and implicated in the shooting was released from jail Wednesday without being charged after the County Attorney's Office said it had insufficient evidence to pursue a case against the 19-year-old St. Paul man.

Police Chief Kimberly Clauson said law enforcement is not looking for any other suspects in the shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m. on the third floor of the vast mall. Shoppers ran for cover, and the mall was put on lockdown for roughly 45 minutes.

According to the charges:

The victim with the leg wound told police from his HCMC hospital bed that he knew Wiley and was upset with him about an earlier incident.

The victim said he and a friend saw Wiley at the mall and started chasing him. Wiley turned, pulled out a handgun and fired once. The bullet first hit the victim's leg, ricocheted off a metal railing and then grazed the shoulder of a man nearby. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Wiley was arrested soon after leaving his home. The gun he fired at the mall was seized.

He told police that he ran several laps around the mall corridor looking for an exit and opened fire as his pursuer closed the gap. He said he bought the gun off the internet.

There have been three previous shootings at the Mall of America. The first was in December 1992, shortly after the mall opened, when an off-duty Minneapolis police officer fired four shots in a mall parking ramp after being ejected from a bar. The second came in February 1993, when three young men were arrested for wounding a worker and two others in what was then the Camp Snoopy amusement park; in response, the mall hired more security officers and increased security hours.

In January 1999, shots were exchanged in the mall by two groups in a confrontation, but no one was injured.