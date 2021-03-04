A felon fatally shot a woman outside a north Minneapolis home and then told officers who responded "kill me now," according to charges.

Tyrone E. Maddox, 30, of Minneapolis was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm after the killing Sunday in the 3200 block of N. Logan Avenue.

Maddox remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the woman.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responding to a shooting arrived about 6:20 a.m. saw a woman facedown in the street. She was taken by emergency responders to a hospital and declared dead.

Video surveillance showed the woman had walked up to a car. Maddox got out of the front passenger seat and approach the woman, who soon crumples to the ground. Maddox leaves the scene in the car.

The driver told investigators that Maddox shot the woman and said to him " 'I am a ... killer in the streets!' " the complaint read.

Officers found Maddox later Sunday downtown at S. 9th Street and the Nicollet Mall. He ran but was soon captured. A handgun believed to be the murder weapon was located under a vehicle.

Upon his arrest, Maddox said to police, " 'Just shoot me bro. It's over for me. Kill me now,' " the complaint read.

He told law enforcement that he sold crack cocaine to the woman. He admitted to shooting her and said there was friction between them because alleged that she had stolen $400 from him.

Maddox's criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for second-degree assault conviction in 2003 and for illegal weapons possession in 2013.

