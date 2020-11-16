A former Hennepin County probation officer charged as an accomplice in the 2019 New Year’s Eve killing of Monique Baugh abused her position to help her former boyfriend, authorities alleged in the latest charges in the murder plot.

Elsa Segura, 28, used her job to look up people — including a suspect charged in Baugh’s murder — for Lyndon A. Wiggins, authorities allege. Segura and Wiggins were romantically involved for “years” before Baugh’s kidnapping and murder, which shocked the community because of its brutality.

“Minneapolis police were aware from unrelated investigations that [Segura] would use her position as a Hennepin County probation officer to do research on certain individuals for Wiggins,” said the criminal complaint filed against Segura.

Segura worked for the county from June 2014 to Dec. 18, 2019. She is also a suvivor of the 2007 Interstate 35W bridge collapse.

Authorities accuse Segura of using the alias “Lisa Powalski” and a newly purchased cellphone to lure Baugh, a 28-year-old Realtor, to a fake home showing in Maple Grove where at least two men forced her into a U-Haul truck before someone fatally shot her hours later. Baugh’s boyfriend and the father of their two daughters, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, was shot and wounded in between her kidnapping and killing.

Five suspects are charged in the plot; all the cases are pending.

New court documents filed Friday and Monday revealed additional details: Wiggins had a falling out last year with Mitchell-Momoh. After Baugh’s killing Segura used her cellphone to search media accounts of the case and capture images of the coverage. She also allegedly searched for the keywords “anxiety” and “incinerator,” and looked up confession times at the Basilica of St. Mary’s in Minneapolis.

Segura was charged in January with one count of aiding and abetting kidnapping. Prosecutors on Friday added a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and filed an amended complaint that revealed her connection to Wiggins.

It’s unknown what Segura and Wiggins’ relationship status was at the time of the murder, or, how they met.

Segura was scheduled to go to trial Monday, but that is on standby as prosecutors handle unrelated cases. Segura appeared briefly in court via teleconference.

Charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and kidnapping filed Monday against Wiggins, 35, allege that he had a falling out with Mitchell-Momoh in early 2019 and is the only direct connection to the victims in the case.

The charges did not specify a reason for the falling out or a possible motive in the case, but noted that Mitchell-Momoh had identified Wiggins as a suspect.

Wiggins, who is in federal custody for another case, and Mitchell-Momoh rapped under the same music label.

In a January interview with the Star Tribune Mitchell-Momoh said he suspected that music industry infighting could have been the motive.

“I think it’s because I really do not want to be around their crowd,” Mitchell-Momoh said at the time, declining to be more specific because “police and I are still working on the case.”

The charges against Wiggins allege that he had contact with Segura via text message and phone call several times leading up to, throughout and after the killing. They do not specify whether he physically carried out the kidnapping or shootings in the case.

Wiggins’ criminal record includes convictions between 2002 and 2013 for aggravated first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, drug possession and failing to register as a predatory offender.

According to court documents: Baugh was kidnapped in a U-Haul truck from a Maple Grove home in the 8000 block of Niagra Lane about 3:17 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019. A U-Haul truck arrived at Baugh’s home in the 4800 block of N. Humboldt Ave. about 5:40 p.m. where a masked gunman used her key to enter the front door and shoot Mitchell-Momoh.

Charges do not specify what could have possibly occurred in intervening hours.

Mitchell-Momoh was shot in the groin, shoulder and below the heart. Baugh and Mitchell-Momoh’s two daughters, ages 1 and 3 at the time, were home at the time.

About 6:37 p.m. that evening police responded to an alley in the 1300 block of N. Russell Avenue for reports of gunfire. They found Baugh lying in the alley with her wrists bound with tape. She had been shot three times.

Surveillance video showed a U-Haul truck leaving the alley around the time of the shooting.

Cellphone records showed that alleged accomplices Cedric Berry and Berry Davis were near the Maple Grove home, the alley where Baugh was killed and other locations “pertinent to the investigation” between Dec. 29, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020, court documents said.

Wiggins was a “close friend” of Davis’, and Davis was a “close friend” of Berry’s.

Berry and Davis are each charged with two counts of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aiding and abetting kidnapping. They are scheduled to go to trial Jan. 19.

Shante C. Davis is charged with being an accomplice after the fact. She is Davis’ sister and Berry’s wife.

Davis allegedly bought the cellphone used by Segura and was with Berry and Davis when the U-Haul truck was picked up, according to court documents. She has a hearing in the case Tuesday.

