Prosecutors are charging a 22-year-old man with a fatal shooting that they say occurred as his mother and other women were fighting in north Minneapolis.

Michael Tiwain Garrett, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and illegal firearms possession in connection with the death on May 16 of Di'jon Chase Legore-Banks, 32, of Blaine, in the 1100 block of N. Morgan Avenue.

The Medical Examiner's Office found that Legore-Banks had been shot eight times, including in the head and chest, the criminal complaint noted.

A nationwide warrant was issued for Garrett's arrest. As of late Tuesday morning, he has yet to be captured.

His criminal history in Minnesota includes being found guilty as a juvenile for burglary, and convictions as an adult for illicit drugs, illegal weapons possession, domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

Also he was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to threats of violence and assaulting a police officer stemming from an incident in Bloomington in September when he pushed his girlfriend to the ground, resisted arrest and spit in the face of an officer.

According to the complaint:

Garrett got out of a vehicle and unleashed gunfire while striding ever closer to Legore-Banks.

Various witnesses said Legore-Banks stepped in moments earlier and said something to one of at least five women who were fighting. The brawl began after two of the women, one of them being Garrett's mother, had a dispute "over finances," the charges read.

That's when Garrett arrived and started shooting "even as [Legore-Banks] fell to the ground," the complaint added.

There have been 23 homicides in the city this year, according to a Star Tribune database. Through Tuesday, that compares with 25 at this time last year.