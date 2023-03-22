Charges could come as soon as Wednesday against a 23-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man earlier this week in Wright County.

The shooting occurred around noon Monday in the 300 block of Dura Drive in Howard Lake, the Sheriff's Office said.

A caller to 911 alerted law enforcement to the gunfire, and Howard Lake police arrived to find the body of Adrian Montano Medina, 20, of Lester Prairie, Minn., the Sheriff's Office added.

The caller also provided police with the license plate of a fleeing vehicle that was occupied by the suspect, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle about 4 miles to the east in Waverly. Its lone occupant was arrested, and a gun was recovered.

The 23-year-old man from Glencoe, Minn., remains in jail on suspicion of second-degree intentional murder. County Attorney Brian Lutes is expected to file charges Wednesday, the county said in a statement. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Law enforcement has yet to indicate a preliminary motive for the shooting.