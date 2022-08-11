A man with a slew of speeding violations and revoked driving privileges was traveling more than 95 miles per hour seconds before he hit a car at a Plymouth intersection and killed the other motorist, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher L. Keyes, 44, was charged in Hennepin County District Court last week with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision on May 6 at County Road 101 and N. 38th Avenue that killed 75-year-old Sandra J. Wetterlind, of Ramsey.

Keyes was booked into jail Monday and released a few hours later after posting a $150,000 bond. A message was left with Keyes seeking a response to the allegations. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Since 2019, the complaint noted, Keyes has been convicted of speeding in Minnesota seven times, including four weeks after the fatal crash for driving 88 mph in a 60 mph zone. Keyes' repeated speeding violations led to the state revoking his driving privileges.

According to the complaint:

Three motorists told police officers they saw Keyes' Lexus heading north County Road 101 at roughly 100 mph while changing lanes and nearly hitting other vehicles moments before the crash.

A State Patrol sergeant analyzed data from Keyes' car and determined that he was driving 95.7 mph less than 5 seconds before the collision.

The sergeant also calculated the car's speed at between 68 and 77 mph when he hit Wetterlind's southbound Hyundai as she turned left in front of him. The speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

"The driver of the Hyundai likely perceived the Lexus at a distance that would normally be safe to turn left," the sergeant is quoted in the complaint as concluding. "The driver did not realize the Lexus was traveling twice as fast as normal traffic in that area would be traveling."

The sergeant concluded that the primary factor in the crash was Keyes' excessive speeding.