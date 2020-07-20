A 29-year-old predatory offender dragged a woman from her Minneapolis front porch nearly a quarter-mile to a church parking lot and raped her, according to charges in the latest of several violent allegations against the man dating back to his midteens.

Tyree Terrell Johnson, of Crystal, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the assault on June 24 that sent her to the hospital with facial injuries. Johnson was arrested Thursday and has a court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.

At the time of the alleged rape, Johnson was under intensive court-supervised release and registered with the state as a predatory offender following his conviction in Hennepin County adult court for a rape when he was 15 years old. He was sentenced to a nearly 16-year term, a length above state guidelines and served more than 10 years of that in prison.

In December 2018, Johnson was charged with murder in the shooting that October of 54-year-old Darren P. Watkins in a north Minneapolis alley. However, jurors acquitted Johnson in July 2019 of second-degree murder and two related misdemeanor counts.

In December 2019, Johnson was accused of domestic assault by strangulation. He was charged with a felony and two misdemeanor counts. Jurors acquitted him in April of the felony but found him guilty of misdemeanor domestic assault. He was sentenced by Judge Peter Cahill to time already served.

According to the criminal complaint in June’s sexual assault:

The woman told police she was sitting on her porch in the 300 block of N. Newton Avenue, where a man later identified as Johnson asked her for a lighter. He soon grabbed the woman by the neck with one hand and placed the other hand over her mouth.

Johnson dragged the woman to the parking lot of Minneapolis Central Church of Christ, where he punched her in the head and made “statements that he believed that [she] knew who killed his brother,” the complaint read.

He raped her while threatening that he had a gun and would kill her if she didn’t comply.

As he started going through her wallet, the woman pushed Johnson and ran south to Glenwood Avenue, where she met with police.

DNA collected during at North Memorial Health Hospital identified Johnson as the suspect.