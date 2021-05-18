A North Memorial Health doctor is accused of sexually assaulting a patient last year, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Javaid Saleem, 55, of Maple Grove, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was charged via summons, meaning he was not arrested and will be allowed to turn himself into the sheriff's office at a future date for booking. Suspects charged via summons are typically booked and released the same day.

Saleem's employment status is unknown. He was working for the North Memorial Health Maple Grove Clinic at the time of the alleged 2020 incident.

Saleem declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday, saying he needed to consult with his attorney.

A North Memorial Health representative said they were working on a response to the charge.

It's unknown if there are any other investigations into Saleem's conduct. Maple Grove police could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to the criminal complaint: Maple Grove police were called to the clinic last year when a woman reported that she had been assaulted by Saleem earlier that day.

The woman told police she had been having abdominal issues and first saw Saleem the previous week. He allegedly wanted to perform a rectal exam on the woman, who did not feel it was necessary because she had no issues with bowel movements.

Saleem wrote the woman a prescription and recommended that she see a gastrointestinal specialist.

The woman told police she was unable to schedule an appointment with a specialist and could not afford the prescription, so she saw Saleem a second time in hopes he could refer her to a generic form of the medication.

During the second visit, Saleem allegedly told the woman he wanted to check her "bum" and she expressed doubts about it but followed his orders.

Saleem is accused of asking the woman to partly undress and assaulting her, the complaint said. Afterward, the woman allegedly saw Saleem typing on a computer with one of his hands hidden under his coat near his groin.

The woman's medical records showed no notes about a mass being found during the second visit, but Saleem allegedly later provided a statement saying he found a mass while examining the woman.

Saleem's LinkedIn profile says he is a doctor of obstetrics, pediatrics and family medicine. He listed his tenure with North Memorial Health as 2007 to present.

His previous employment included medical director at St. Cloud State University for eight months in 2006 and 2007, and primary care and emergency room physician at a clinic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota from 1999 to 2006.

