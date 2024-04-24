A driver was speeding through a red light at more than 75 miles per hour after dark last summer when he fatally hit a man crossing the street and kept on going, according to a criminal complaint.

Abdirahman A. Hassan, 20, of St. Paul, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court in connection with the crash on July 11 that killed 31-year-old Tashawn Burks, also of St. Paul.

Hassan was charged by summons and does not yet have a court hearing scheduled as of midday Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him, and contact information was not immediately available.

Court records show that four months earlier a state trooper clocked Hassan at 90 mph on Interstate 694 in New Brighton. He was ticketed and convicted of going 75.

According to the complaint:

Officers arrived at the intersection of Concordia Avenue and Dale Street, where Burks was pronounced dead.

One driver waiting at on southbound Dale at the red light saw Burks walking north against the light. When Burks was halfway through the intersection, the driver heard a vehicle's engine rev up, then saw a speeding car hit Burks. The heavily damaged car stopped within a half-mile. Hassan, in a state of shock, was taken by medics to a hospital.

Hassan later declined to speak with police. A law enforcement test of his blood revealed no evidence of impairment from drugs or alcohol.

A Tesla's camera recorded that the light had been red for Hassan for more than 3 seconds before he entered the intersection and hit Burks.

A law enforcement analysis of his car's electronic data recorder revealed that Hassan exited Interstate 94, and his "speed continually increased ... as he approached the intersection as he unsuccessfully tried to make a green light at the intersection" and topped out at 77 mph, the complaint noted. The speed limit on Concordia is 25 mph.



















