Redemption and the need to stay resilient filled the mind of Chanhassen running back Maxwell Woods after his fourth-quarter touchdown.

On the positive side, he redeemed an earlier fumble by intercepting a Waconia pass, returning it to the 5-yard line and then finishing the short drive by running the ball into the end zone. Then again, nobody leaves a Storm-Wildcats game early. Something wild happens too often.

"I guess I was happy that we got the pick and we turned it into seven points," Woods said. "But there was still about seven minutes on the clock, and I knew we still had to finish it."

And they did. The host Storm won 17-13 in Saturday's Class 5A, Section 2 semifinal. No. 2 seed Chanhassen (8-1) advances to Friday's section final at No. 1 seed and defending state champion Mankato West.

The final 7 minutes, 23 seconds added fresh paint to the Storm-Wildcats mural depicting crazy endings. In last year's section quarterfinal, Chanhassen led 12-0 in the fourth quarter before Waconia rallied for a 22-12 victory.

On Oct. 7, Chanhassen won 37-35 in overtime, a game that created anticipation for a lively rematch Saturday.

Wish granted. Woods gave his team a 17-0 lead. Then Waconia's dormant offense awakened.

Austin Randall, quarterback for No. 3 seed Waconia (7-3), threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Mitchel Rieckhoff. On the Wildcats' next drive, running back Max McEnelly scored his 31st touchdown of the season, this one from 2 yards out. The point-after attempt was blocked, and Chanhassen clung to a 17-13 lead.

"We were in this situation last year and we stormed back to win," said McEnelly, who has committed to wrestle for the Gophers. "We told our guys, 'Anything can happen.' "

The Wildcats took the ball from their 41-yard line with 1:49 remaining. They picked up a first down at Chanhassen's 45-yard line. But the Storm held, turning Waconia over on downs four plays later.

"We got a little bit ahead of ourselves when we got up on them," Woods said. "But the big thing is, we stayed resilient. That's what our coaches preach all the time. We got the win and we're still alive."