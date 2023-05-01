Cereal-maker Post Consumer Brands and rock band OK Go have reached a settlement in a federal trademark lawsuit.

Terms of the settlement are confidential, according to a federal court document filed Monday.

Post launched the lawsuit in January to seek a judge's opinion on if the company had a right to use OK GO! as a brand name for a new line of just-add-water cereals.

"Post reluctantly initiated this lawsuit when our attempts to resolve this matter amicably were rejected, and the band OK Go continued to threaten to sue Post in federal court," the company said in a statement after filing the lawsuit.

Last fall, lawyers for OK Go had demanded the company drop its trademark application, writing: "Our client is especially concerned that Post's use and registration of OK GO! will falsely suggest a connection with our client or that our client is approving or endorsing (the brand)."

On Friday, the two sides met in federal court in Minneapolis for more than 12 hours before striking a deal at 10:45 p.m.