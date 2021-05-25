Residents, activists and community leaders across the country began gathering Tuesday to hold remembrance events for George Floyd, who was killed by police one year ago on a south Minneapolis street corner.

In a downtown park near U.S. Bank Stadium, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation is hosting a six-hour celebration starting at 11 a.m. that will have the feel of a festival while featuring guest speakers, music and dance. Games, food and inflatable attractions for children are also being planned.

At the intersection of 38th and Chicago, where Floyd was killed, a day of events are planned. "Rise & Remember," a daylong event starting at 1 p.m., will include community art, children's activities and concerts. A candlelight vigil is planned at the square for 8 p.m.

Setup for the event was temporarily jarred when police responded to call of shots fired at 10 a.m. one block from George Floyd Square and witnesses saw a vehicle speeding away. One person showed up at a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said. Bystander video captured the sound of at least 20 rounds fired as people scrambled for cover.

The scene in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday morning, where organizers were setting up a daylong celebration of the life and legacy of Floyd, had all the trappings of a summer music festival. A stage was being set up on the grass of The Commons in the shadow of the stadium. Food trucks were hauling in ice and firing up their grills. Two bounce houses popped up across the street.

It would be a party to celebrate what this movement saw as its accomplishments over the past year since Floyd's murder. But organizers said it would be more than that: A time to inwardly reflect, a time to use music and art to think deeply of the seismic shifts in America society over the past year, a time to educate from the speakers who'd be interspersed with musicians, and a time to think deeply of the meaning of the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

"For us to finally see what we've been working for, we finally have that glimmer of hope that we can get justice," Athena Papagiannopoulos, 25 of Minneapolis, the founder of Visual Black Justice, which was organizing the event with the George Floyd Memorial Foundation. "We have to take in these good moments. That's what I wanted this to look like that. When I heard the verdict…it was so hard for me. We're so used to hearing no. We were so beyond prepared for that. When they said yes, guilty of everything, we just couldn't take it in. We didn't know how, because we had never seen that before. How do you react to something you've never felt? It wasn't real until we had that time to process. So This is our time where we're actually celebrating that moment."

Papagiannopoulos, who identifies as Greek, Black and Native American, said she recognized the gravity of the day.

"We are celebrating George, but we are celebrating everybody here — everybody who helped us get to this moment. It took everyone everywhere to doing this uproar to get us here, otherwise we would have never got here, it would have been all these other cases. This is our moment."

Nae Totushek, 28, who is Asian-American and adopted into a Czech family, was thrilled to be in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday morning, helping set up the day-long event by Visual Black Justice.

She thought back to where she was one year ago, watching the video of George Floyd's killing just hours after his death. She didn't quite know what she was watching at the time, and her mixed-race son, then 2 1/2, was watching it with her.

"I was crying, he was crying, and it was like, 'Well, this is when we start the conversation — at age 2 ½,'" she said.

That moment with her son spurred her on as an activist. She drove by herself from her home in Buffalo, Minn. to the Twin Cities for the protests in the days after Floyd's murder. She watched swaths of the city burn. She kept coming, usually by herself, and in July she connected with Visual Black Justice. It felt like fate when Papagiannopoulos encouraged her to keep volunteering with the organization.

On Tuesday morning, Totushek stood under a tent on the Commons, surrounded by buttons and t-shirts promoting social justice. She grabbed the tent as a warm wind nearly blew it over. Her son, now 3 ½, was playing in one of the bounce houses.

"It's a really big reflection day for me. I'm knowingly aware I'm not the same person I was a year ago. It's easy to let the years roll into each other as you get older, but this is one of those days where I woke up and I paused in my life: 'Nope, this is a little bit different.' Today I woke up with the purpose of trying to be a better person… If you wake up every day and look at yourself in the mirror, are you happy with who you see? Or is there something that bothers you? How can you better that? Where you're still you, you still recognize yourself, but it's better than it was the day before."

A moment of silence combined with a butterfly release is planned for shortly after noon.

The foundation pledged that the Celebration of Life in the Commons will "mark the city's resilience, unity and will reinvigorate the community to continue to fight for justice for all."

Speakers include Bianca Austin, an aunt of Breanna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot by police in Louisville about 10 weeks before Floyd's death. No officers have been directly charged in her killing.

Also scheduled to speak are Floyd family members Shareeduh Tate and Tara Brown, and the parents of Daunte Wright, a young Black man who was fatally shot in Brooklyn Center on April 11 by a white officer who apparently mistook her gun for a Taser during a traffic stop. Other family members who have lost loved ones during police encounters are also expected to make remarks.

Around lunch time, President Joe Biden is hosting Floyd's family at the White House.

Gov. Tim Walz issued a proclamation asking Minnesotans for a moment of silence at 1 p.m. lasting 9 minutes and 29 seconds as a reminder of how long former police officer Derek Chauvin had Floyd pinned on the pavement during the fatal encounter.

In Houston, where Floyd was born and spent much of his life before moving to Minneapolis, there are a couple remembrance events planned, including one in the evening with U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat whose district includes a large swath of Houston and has met with Floyd's family.

