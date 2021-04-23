Black Walnut Bakery

Chef/owner Sarah Botcher is preparing pistachio-rhubarb tarts ($5.50, $22 and $26), lemon pound cakes ($8) and chiffon spongecakes layered with raspberry-lychee filling and topped with sweetened whipped cream ($38 and $68).

3157 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-6552, blackwalnutbakery.com

Dorothy Ann Bakery & Cafe

Order a brunch package ($35.99, serves two to four) that includes frittatas or quiche, cinnamon swirl French toast or cinnamon-chocolate chip rolls, cheesy hash browns and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

710 Commerce Drive, Woodbury, 651-731-3323, dorothyannbakery.com

50's Grill

The pastry kitchen at this 27-years-young destination specializes in pies (banana cream, strawberry-rhubarb, French silk, lemon meringue) but also turns out festive cakes (carrot, German chocolate, turtle) and cheesecakes, sold in whole and by-the-slice portions.

5524 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center, 763-560-4947, 50sgrill.com

Marc Heu Patisserie Paris

Mother's Day and spring flowers merge in the "Fleur," a pear-honey-crème brûlée tart ($55) adorned with rose petals fashioned from vanilla ganache and flecked with edible 24-karat gold leaf.

383 W. University Av., St. Paul, 651-666-1464, marcheuparis.com

Krown Bakery & Eatery

On May 8, co-owners Eva and Fari Sabet are offering several Mother's Day specials, including slices of vanilla crème crêpe cake ($7.99) and beautifully decorated Mom's Day cookies ($3 to $3.50). The brunch menu will feature waffles (including a gluten-free option) topped with strawberries and chocolate sauce ($12.99).

530 W. Main St., Anoka, 763-427-0506, krownbakeryandeatery.com

Rustica

Indulge in a Mother's Day gift basket, which includes two chocolate croissants, two bouchons, a bag of cookies, two Madeleines, plus a bag of coffee, a jar of honey and a jar of housemade jam ($54). There's also a breakfast bundle: two croissants, two muffins, two scones, two slices of banana bread, a bag of coffee and a jar of jam ($45).

3220 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-822-1119 and 200 Southdale Center, Edina, 952-417-6199, rusticabakery.com

Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie

Treat Mom to the "Fran" (named in honor of chef/owner John Kraus' mother), a pistachio sponge cake ($50) with a strawberry-lychee center that's filled with bourbon and vanilla cream and crowned with fresh strawberries and raspberries.

4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3257 and 171 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul, 651-556-4488, patisserie46.com