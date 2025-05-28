Caves, other hideouts in mountains are part of hunt for fugitive known as 'Devil in the Ozarks'

There are plenty of hideouts in the rugged terrain of the Ozark Mountains, from abandoned cabins and campsites in vast forests where searchers are hunting for an ex-lawman known as the ''Devil in the Ozarks.''
Others are not only off the grid but beneath it, in the hundreds of caves that lead to vast subterranean spaces.
Fugitive Grant Hardin ''knows where the caves are,'' said Darla Nix, a cafe owner in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, whose sons grew up around him. Nix, who describes Hardin as a survivor, remembers him as a ''very, very smart'' and mostly quiet person.
For the searchers, "caves have definitely been a source of concern and a point of emphasis," said Rand Champion, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
''That's one of the challenges of this area — there are a lot of places to hide and take shelter, a lot of abandoned sheds, and there are a lot of caves in this area, so that's been a priority for the search team,'' Champion said. "It adds to the challenge of a search in this area, for sure.''
Hardin, the former police chief in the small town of Gateway near the Arkansas-Missouri border, was serving lengthy sentences for murder and rape. He was the subject of the TV documentary ''Devil in the Ozarks.''
He escaped Sunday from the North Central Unit — a medium-security prison also known as the Calico Rock prison — by impersonating a corrections officer ''in dress and manner,'' according to a court document. A prison officer opened a secure gate, allowing him to leave the facility.
Authorities have been using canines, drones and helicopters to search for Hardin in the rugged northern Arkansas terrain, Champion said. The sheriffs of several counties across the Arkansas Ozarks had urged residents to lock their homes and vehicles and call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.