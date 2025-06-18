Owners of Donut Trap vending machines opening a St. Paul walk-up window

The Donut Trap, which features creative varieties of the sweet treats in vending machines across the Twin Cities, is giving fans another option that doesn’t require pressing buttons to order.
Owners Bradley and Ashley Taylor are setting up a retail space with a walk-up window at 1350 Hague Av. in St. Paul, in the same building where they run their commercial kitchen and catering arm. The new location will kick off with a soft opening this week on Thursday, which is Juneteenth.
The retail component, in which customers can order via a walk-up window, will be open Thursdays through Sundays. Housemade doughnuts, as well as cold press and ice cream sourced from local purveyors, will be available. Customers can enjoy their food and drink orders to go or on the newly minted 40-seat patio.
Bradley said the new forum allows them to expand their offerings, too. “We’ll be broadening with more diverse options, and our wacky ideas will continue,” he said.
Donut Trap has gained a following for its doughnuts flavored with salted caramel, tres leches, Fruity Pebbles and more. Its vending machines can be found at several locations, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Up-Down Arcade Bar, Rosedale Center, Lush and local breweries.
Korean restaurant now open in Richfield
A spot serving up Korean fried chicken, bulgogi rice dishes and street food has taken over a former Leeann Chin space in Richfield (6420 Nicollet Av. S., k-chimac.com).
K-ChiMac rolled out last weekend and is in the soft opening stages. A grand opening is planned within the next two or three months, when the team hopes to secure a license to serve beer and wine at the Korean-style bar and restaurant.
Owner Hye Young Shin is not new to the restaurant world. She took over Korea Restaurant at the University of Minnesota’s Stadium Village and ran it from 2019 to 2023, before selling it to take a hiatus to tend to health issues, Shin said. Now she’s back in action.