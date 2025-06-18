The Latest: Hegseth taking questions as Trump demands Iran's surrender to Israel

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is returning to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for another potentially combative hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee as airstrikes between Iran and Israel threaten a potentially devastating wider war. President Donald Trump has demanded Iran's ''UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER,'' and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that joining the Israeli strikes will ''result in irreparable damage" for the United States.''
TikTok still isn't banned: Trump is expected to sign yet another order extending the deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner to divest the popular video-sharing app. Despite a ban on the app in the U.S. that went into effect the day before Trump's inauguration, this will be the third time Trump has extended the deadline.
A federal judge has blocked the administration from limiting passport sex markers for many transgender and nonbinary Americans. And Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is '' alert and recovering'' after being hospitalized out of caution following an allergic reaction, department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.
Here is the Latest:
Steve Bannon says MAGA skeptical of ‘forever wars'
The former Trump adviser's comments come amid a schism between some in Trump's base and national security conservatives over potential U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.
Speaking to journalists Wednesday at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast in Washington, Bannon said bitter feelings over Iraq were a driving force for Trump's first presidential candidacy and the MAGA movement.
Terming Fox News ''pure propaganda'' and saying people are skeptical of the kind of drumbeat that led to the Iraq invasion, Bannon called the sentiment a ''huge issue'' for a MAGA movement that relies on veterans and parents of veterans.