A group of about 60 Catholic priests from around the nation gathered at Minneapolis' George Floyd Square on Tuesday evening in an effort to learn about systemic racism and what they can do to help those affected by it.

Led by longtime Minneapolis activist the Rev. Jerry McAfee, a Baptist minister, they chanted a prayer to honor the memory of Floyd, killed there in May of last year by a Minneapolis police officer.

The encounter at one of the most recognizable sites in modern-day America came just three days before former officer Derek Chauvin is to be sentenced for killing Floyd by holding his knee on his neck for several minutes while bystanders pleaded with him to stop.

The priests are in the Twin Cities for the annual meeting of the U.S. Assembly of Catholic Bishops, which runs Wednesday through Friday.

McAfee challenged the priests to address the issue of systemic racism in their sermons, partly to reach parishioners who may be in law enforcement or working in the judicial system. He reminded them that as fellow Christians, they have a duty to help counter racism.

"We need y'all to join us as we make this move to change all of these wrongs that have been done to a godly people," McAfee said.

Reverend Jerry McAfee spoke to a group of priests from the Association of U.S Catholic Priest at the George Floyd square in Minneapolis. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • cgonzalez@startribune.com – Minneapolis, MN, June 22, 2021, About 60 priests from around the country will gather at 38th and Chicago. They are in town attending their annual meeting this year. The Rev. Jerry McAfee, a Baptist minister, will speak to the priests on racism and then lead them in prayer.

The Catholic Church has a history of systemic racism, McAfee said, pointing to historical depictions of Jesus as a white man.

"Y'all know this is a white man's religion," he said in front of a large black and white portrait of Floyd. "I just need you to start getting it right, on your books, on your pictures. You can't change a stained-glass window unless you've got a good painter."

The visit was part of the priests' work against racism, said the Rev. Kevin Clinton, a retired priest from the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, who organized the event.

George Floyd Square, at 38th and Chicago, is considered a sacred place by the priests, Clinton said, adding that what happened there on May 25, 2020, laid bare systemic racism, especially in law enforcement, in a deeply tragic way.

For more than a year, the square has been the scene of gatherings of all kinds, most of them organized by activists who moved into the area after Floyd's death. The activists and the city of Minneapolis have been locked in a tense debate about the site's future.

Just before they visited the square, the priests also heard from a speaker who talked about the history of racism in the Catholic Church, he said.

"We perpetuated and conformed too much to the culture we were in," Clinton said of that discussion. "It's time for us to wake up."

