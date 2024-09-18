Carrie Coon is still fighting

In ''His Three Daughters,'' which begins streaming Friday on Netflix, three very different sisters are brought together in a small New York apartment and, with their ailing father in the next room, argue through some of their old divisions while wrestling with their developing grief. They start out a little like stereotypes – Lyonne is the stoner, Olsen the sweetly naive one and Coon the pushy, presumptuous older sister – but each character grows more nuanced. Coon is eager to praise Lyonne (''At the height of her powers'') and Olsen (''Everything she does is luminous''), and together they form an indelible trio in one of the year's most lived-in dramas.