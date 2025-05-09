Daughter says mom 'gave me life twice' with kidney donation as pair graduate nursing school together

BATON ROUGE, La. — For years, Ambrealle Brown was forced to put her dreams of becoming a nurse on hold due to a life-threatening kidney disease that left her temporarily incapacitated.
Amid inner doubts about whether she would ever return to living a normal life, Brown's mother stepped in and offered to donate her kidney. Doctors performed Louisiana's first robotic kidney transplant, giving Brown a renewed chance at life and Nija Butler the opportunity to see her daughter thrive.
Nearly two years after the successful transplant, the Louisiana mother and daughter shared another journey. Donning white caps and gowns, they walked across the stage together in Baton Rouge and graduated from nursing school.
''As parents, we always tell our children, we would die for you, and kids don't always understand that kind of love,'' Butler, 48, said. ''I would have given anything for her to live. I mean that from the bottom of my heart, without a second thought.''
During an interview with The Associated Press last month, the two women reflected on their journey together and the challenges they have overcome.
The Louisiana mother-daughter duo has always been close. Butler gave birth to her daughter when she was in high school, and as a result, they grew up together. Butler poured herself into raising her daughter and son, and Brown planned to become a nurse.
But in 2016, when Brown was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare kidney disease that can cause kidney failure, everything changed. Her prognosis quickly worsened. One day, Brown, who was taking prerequisite courses for nursing school, felt her legs tighten to the point that she could not move.
Shortly after, Brown's doctor delivered detrimental news: Brown would either need to start dialysis or have a kidney transplant to survive. The average wait for a kidney transplant in the U.S. can vary from two to five years, or longer, depending on certain factors, based on data from the National Kidney Foundation.