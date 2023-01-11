More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
First look at largest neighborhood park project in Minneapolis history reveals massive North Commons rec center
Park Board staff presented four concepts of increasing scope and budget.
Sports
Live at 6 p.m.: Wolves seek 5th in row. Follow them vs. Detroit on Gameview
The Timberwolves are looking for revenge against the last team that beat them. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game stats and scores from around the NBA.
Twins
'My heart was here.' Correa describes twisting road that led back to Minnesota
Carlos Correa's agent said team physician Chris Camp was a key figure in erasing any doubts the Twins had after working with the star shortstop last season.
www.startribune.com
Carlos Correa re-joins Twins
Carlos Correa attended a news conference at Target Field after he signed a guaranteed six-year, $200 million deal that could eventually extend to 10 seasons.
Stage & Arts
Review: 'Hairspray' brings wit and energy to the Orpheum
The big-haired, big-hearted show has one great song after another.