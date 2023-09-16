CHICAGO – Carlos Correa, who has dealt with plantar fasciitis in his left foot over the last four months, hasn't had a pain-free day since he sustained the injury.

"I wish," he said.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli gave Correa two days out of the lineup after it looked like it was bothering him a bit defensively. He made an error Monday and misplayed a ball that led to a run Tuesday.

"It's just one of those things that we tried everything since May when it happened," Correa said. "It's just been hard to find a way to make it go away."

Baldelli dealt with plantar fasciitis for one season during his playing career. He described the pain as a bruise from being hit by a hammer on the heel "to the point where you can't really walk on it." The Twins don't expect Correa to feel pain-free until the offseason, which is why there were never real discussions about a short stint on the injured list.

Correa admits there are days when he has trouble walking on his left foot. His sprint speed, according to Statcast, has dropped from the 45th percentile in the league to the 33rd percentile. He attributed his defensive mistakes earlier in the week to his foot.

"It's just tough to move around," Correa said. "Defense is not all hands. It's moving your feet and getting yourself in the right spot. It makes everything tougher, even just walking in the morning. It's just harder to move around, but at the same time, I have to finish plays."

Despite the pain, which Correa says is at a different level than other injuries throughout his career, he has never contemplated a trip to the injured list or more days out of the lineup.

"I'm getting paid to play baseball, right?" said Correa, who signed a six-year, $200 million contract in the winter. "If I feel like I can go out there and at least be a certain percentage where I can just play and try to help the team, I'm going to show up. I don't like being on the IL. I don't like sitting out."

Correa played his 132nd game of the season Friday, the only Twins player who has appeared in more 125 games. It's a statistic that is a source of pride for him, especially after he was limited by injuries from 2017 to '19 with Houston.

When the Twins clinch an American League Central title, there will likely be conversations about more off days for Correa to help him prepare for the postseason. That, however, is a conversation for another week.

"He's showing that all these games matter," Royce Lewis said. "Even if it's early May, June, July, just to see that integrity to come out every day and give all that he has whether it's 80 percent or 120 percent. Also, 80 percent of Carlos is a lot better than most people's 100 percent, so we'll have him out there any time we can."

Taylor close to returning

Twins center fielder Michael A. Taylor, on the 10-day IL because of a hamstring strain, took on-field batting practice Thursday and Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field. He has been running and doing drills in the outfield.

Taylor is expected to return during the road trip, but why hasn't he been activated yet?

"The hurdle is, I guess, him being able to answer the question of can you go out there and steal a base? Can you go out there and make every play in center field with your hamstring not being any sort of question?" Baldelli said. "I want him to be as explosive as possible when he returns."

• The Twins optioned reliever Brent Headrick to Class AAA St. Paul to make room for Bailey Ober on the 26-man roster before Ober started Friday's game against the White Sox.

• Jorge Polanco was out of the lineup Friday. "He's had five flights in two and a half days, something along those lines," Baldelli said. "He was spent [Thursday]. He almost didn't look like himself out there."

• Reliever Brock Stewart and utility player Nick Gordon began rehab assignments with the St. Paul Saints on Friday. Stewart could rejoin the Twins as early as next week if he performs well in his rehab outings.