Police are searching for an armed man who robbed a Caribou Coffee shop at gunpoint in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officers were called at 11:30 a.m. to the commercial plaza off the 2100 block of Ford Parkway on a report of a robbery. A man dressed in all black, wearing a face mask, approached the counter and flashed a gun at employees, said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster.

He reportedly fired a round into the ceiling and fled with an unknown amount of cash from the register, authorities say. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses described seeing a white SUV with two broken windows peel out of the parking lot immediately after the robbery and head in the direction of Minneapolis.

A Caribou Coffee spokesperson said that no customers were in the store and that the company is working to ensure safety for workers and guests.

A Jimmy John’s sandwich shop at 84th and Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington was robbed in a similar way on Wednesday, with a shot fired into the ceiling. Bloomington police would not comment on whether the two robberies were related.