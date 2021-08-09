Cargill Inc. is forming a joint venture to acquire the nation's third largest chicken producer, further expanding its vast meat empire.

The Minnetonka-based agribusiness is joining Continental Grain to buy Sanderson Farms for $4.53 billion.

Cargill is no stranger to running poultry operations. In addition to its large U.S. turkey business, the company has large chicken-processing plants throughout Asia, Latin America and Europe.

"Expanding our poultry offerings to the U.S. is a key enabler of our ability to meet customer and consumer demands," David MacLennan, chief executive of Cargill, said in a statement.

Cargill is one of the nation's largest producers of beef, turkey and now chicken. It sold its U.S. pork business in 2015.

While Continental brings with it a half-century of experience in the U.S. chicken industry, Cargill offers its deep ties with retail and food service customers.

Continental and Cargill, both privately held, will buy Sanderson Farms for $203 per share in cash, which represented a 30% premium over its stock value on June 18 — the last full day of trading before media reports surfaced with speculation of the impending deal.

Shares of Laurel, Miss.-based Sanderson Farms rose nearly 7% in early morning trading.

The joint venture buyers will combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms — an existing poultry subsidiary of Continental Grain's.

The combined company will have plants in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas that will supply meat to retail stores, restaurants, institutions and distributors.

When the deal closes later this year or early 2022, Sanderson Farms will become a private company, led by Wayne Farms CEO Clint Rivers, and will no longer be traded on the NASDAQ exchange.

After falling last year, chicken prices have begun to surge. Major restaurant chains, seizing on demand, have begun to offer their own variations of fried chicken sandwiches, further heightening demand.

McDonald's cited sales of chicken sandwiches as part of the reason it's revenue spiked, and shortages are causing prices surges. WingStop, the chicken wing chain, said a little over a week ago that the price for wings on the spot market are up 125% and it sees more of the same for the rest of the year.

The pandemic contributed to price hikes as well with slowed supply chains and new online-only wing brands, like the one from Applebee's.

