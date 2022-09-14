Canterbury Park will end its live racing season this week, winding down a 65-day meet with racing on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The final week of racing features long cards and large fields. There are 10 races on Wednesday, 12 on Thursday and 13 on Saturday, with a total of 323 horses entered. Saturday's card includes the final two stakes races of the season, the $50,000 Tom Metzen HBPA Stakes and the $50,000 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes.

The thoroughbred training title remains up for grabs, with 14-time champ Mac Robertson trying to hold off 2020 winner Joel Berndt. Robertson has 59 victories to Berndt's 58 heading into the final three days. Jockey Harry Hernandez, whose 75 victories give him a 25-win cushion over second-place Luis Fuentes, is on track to win the jockey crown in his first season at Canterbury.

Lothenbach Stables overpowered the competition to earn its third consecutive owner's title, with a Canterbury-record 53 victories and $1.47 million in earnings so far.

Post time is 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

STAFF REPORTS

Etc.