Canterbury Park postponed Saturday night's races, rescheduling the eight-race card for Thursday because of projected excessive heat.
Racing on Thursday will begin at 5 p.m.
"In keeping with safety protocols, we have determined the best course of action is to run Saturday's program on Thursday evening," Canterbury Park Director of Racing Chris Merz said in a news release.
Sunday's race card remained scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
