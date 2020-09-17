Final day of racing

Canterbury Park’s pandemic-delayed season ends Thursday, with a jam-packed final day of racing at the Shakopee track. Though the season started about a month late and was reduced by 12 days, a limited number of spectators were allowed throughout the 53-day meet, contributing to record handle of more than $64 million.

When: First post 4 p.m.

The card: 13 races, with 120 horses entered. The $50,000 Shakopee Juvenile is the eighth race, and the $50,000 Tom Metzen HBPA Sprint is the ninth.

Admission: A limited number of tickets ($10-$15) are available and can be purchased in advance at canterburypark.com

The title chases: Joel Berndt (43 victories) has clinched his first Canterbury Park trainer’s title, besting 13-time champ Mac Robertson. Bob Lothenbach of Wayzata captured the owner’s title with 30 victories.

Two-time riding champion Ry Eikleberry (75 victories) and defending champion Francisco Arrieta (68) are battling for the jockey crown.

The quarter horse champions already have been decided. Jason Olmstead won his sixth consecutive training title, Nik Goodwin earned his fourth riding championship and Corey Wilmes topped the owner’s standings.

Handle soars: With attendance capped at 1,000 or fewer each day, Canterbury officials chose to race Mondays through Thursdays in the hope of drawing more out-of-state wagering. That was a good bet. Huge gains among off-track horseplayers pushed total handle well past the previous record of $48.1 million, set in 2018.

Rachel Blount