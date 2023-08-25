1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,330.

1 • Lady Astrid (Harr) 20.40 6.80 5.40

4 • Clubhouse Saint (Berrios-Lopez) 3.20 2.10

5 • Merlin's Sister (Sosa) 9.80

Time: 1:37.79. Exacta: 1-4, $20.90. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $134.45.

2 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $32,580.

6 • Midnight Current (Bridgmohan) 2.40 2.10—

3 • Latin Nikkita (Santos) 3.00—

8 • Lock It Down (Roman) —

Time: 1:33.79. Scratched: Let's Skedaddle, Missyintomischief, Elusive Amelia, Clickbait. Exacta: 6-3, $3.80. Daily Double: 1-6, $14.90.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,605.

5 • Diplomatica (Valenzuela) 3.80 2.60 2.40

6 • Fall Moon (Quinonez) 5.40 3.60

3 • Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan) 2.40

Time: 1:34.95. Exacta: 5-6, $13.90. Trifecta: 5-6-3, $16.90. Superfecta: 5-6-3-2, $8.03. Daily Double: 6-5, $2.40.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,000.

6 • Devoted to You (Wade) 4.00 2.80 2.60

9 • Gopher Gold (Santos) 4.80 3.60

4 • Beat the Heat (Berrios-Lopez) 2.00

Time: 1:35.12. Scratched: Cibertruck, Mishko, Clear N Convincing. Exacta: 6-9, $9.70. Trifecta: 6-9-4, $13.10. Superfecta: 6-9-4-3, $8.82. Pick 3: 1/2/4/6/7-5-1/6/8/10, $6.70. Pick 4: 1-1/2/4/6/7-5-1/6/8/10, $46.05. Daily Double: 5-6, $5.20.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,720.

4 • Tap That Dial (Berrios-Lopez) 3.20 2.40 2.20

3 • Score McCoy (Lindsay) 5.40 5.80

1 • Burn Boss (Sosa) 9.00

Time: 1:12.52. Scratched: Blue Paradise, Eight Straight. Exacta: 4-3, $13.60. Trifecta: 4-3-1, $37.70. Pick 3: 5-1/6/8/10-4/5/7, $9.50. Daily Double: 6-4, $3.70.

6 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

7 • Rejection Hurts (Santos) 7.40 4.20 3.80

5 • Kal El (Berrios-Lopez) 31.60 6.40

1 • Gabriel's Legend (Harr) 7.60

Time: 1:35.09. Scratched: North Arm Bay. Exacta: 7-5, $53.70. Trifecta: 7-5-1, $450.75. Superfecta: 7-5-1-3, $218.78. Pick 3: 1/6/8/10-4/5/7-7, $15.10. Daily Double: 4-7, $6.70.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,720.

1 • Tale of Truth (Berrios-Lopez) 3.80 2.60 2.10

1 • Water to Wine (Harr) 9.60 3.20

1 • Quarantena Bambino (Gallardo) 2.20

Time: 1:19.41. Exacta: 2-3, $15.80. Trifecta: 2-3-4, $13.55. Superfecta: 2-3-4-7, $12.16. Daily Double: 7-2, $11.50.

8 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,380.

1 • Sundance Star (Lindsay) 9.60 5.60 3.60

7 • Piper Rose (Berrios-Lopez) 10.20 7.20

6 • Atlantic Princess (Wade) 4.80

Time: 1:40.01. Scratched: West Side Girl. Exacta: 1-7, $107.30. Trifecta: 1-7-6, $244.80. Superfecta: 1-7-6-5, $270.69. Pick 3: 7-2-1, $51.70. Pick 4: 4/5/7-7-2-1, $39.80. Pick 5: 1/6/8/10-4/5/7-7-2-1, $95.45. Daily Double: 2-1, $12.30.

Total handle: $556,243. Live handle: $58,452.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 135-360 (.375). Lock of the day: 20-43 (.465).