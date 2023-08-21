1. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,000.

4 • Northern Charmer (Sosa) 4.00 2.40 2.10

2 • Tatum's Journey (Roman) 3.20 2.60

7 • Karats Kount (Lindsay) 2.80

Time: 1:07.43. Exacta: 4-2, $6.50. Trifecta: 4-2-7, $13.45. Superfecta: 4-2-7-1, $6.72.

2. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $17,400.

5 • Loring Park (Wade) 8.60 4.00 2.80

4 • Hot Shot Kid (H. Hernandez) 3.20 2.60

2 • Barnfield (Berrios-Lopez) 3.80

Time: 1:28.90. Exacta: 5-4, $11.00. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $37.15. Superfecta: 5-4-2-6, $57.09. Daily Double: 4-5, $9.80.

3. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,830.

7 • Freebritney (H. Hernandez) 13.80 7.00 4.00

3 • Present Time (Quinonez) 3.60 3.20

5 • Emily Smiles (Sosa) 3.60

Time: 1:17.89. Exacta: 7-3, $27.00. Trifecta: 7-3-5, $43.90. Superfecta: 7-3-5-2, $35.91. Daily Double: $24.90.

4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,500.

2 • Badger Kitten (Berrios-Lopez) 3.40 2.20 2.10

4 • Rental Pool (H. Hernandez) 2.40 2.10

7 • Mizzanna (Harr) 3.20

Time: 1:35.00. Scratched: Lookin So Lucky. Exacta: 2-4, $3.20. Trifecta: 2-4-7, $5.10. Superfecta: 2-4-7-6, $3.40. Pick 3: 5-7-2/3, $74.40. Pick 4: 4-5-7-2/3, $86.10. Daily Double: 7-2, $13.40.

5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $6,250. Purse: $11,500.

4 • Love My Jimmy (Berrios-Lopez) 3.00 2.40 2.10

2 • Gentleman's Secret (Quinonez) 6.00 2.20

6 • Thrill Ride (Roman) 2.10

Time: 1:10.95. Scratched: Sahm Tequila. Exacta: 4-2, $11.00. Trifecta: 4-2-6, $8.25. Pick 3: 7-2/3-1/4, $19.00. Daily Double: 2-4, $3.00.

6. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

1 • Midnight Lane (Roman) 9.20 3.40 2.20

2 • Elegance N Tonic (Quinonez) 2.20 2.10

5 • Ana (Wade) 2.20

Time: 1:35.72. Scratched: Barbara Rohloff. Exacta: 1-2, $8.80. Trifecta: 1-2-5, $7.90. Superfecta: 4-1, $11.20.

7. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

4 • Jumping Jill Flash (Sosa) 12.60 6.00 2.20

3 • Workin Ninetofive (Valenzuela) 2.80 2.10

1 • Bebop Baby (Murray) 2.10

Time: 1:05.79. Exacta: 4-3, $18.20. Trifecta: 4-3-1, $10.60. Pick 3: 1/4-1-4, $77.10. Pick 4: 2/3-1/4-1-4, $106.55. Pick 5: 7-2/3-1/4-1-4, $704.80. Daily Double: 1-4, $38.30.

Total handle: $657,942. Live handle: $129,542.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-7 (.286). Totals: 131-352 (.372). Lock of the day: 19-42 (.452).