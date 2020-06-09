Canterbury Park opened its live horse racing season on Wednesday. Here's where you can get race entries, results and more information about the track.

Because live racing attendance is being strictly limited, the Star Tribune will not be publishing picks this season from racing handicapper Johnny Love.

However, you can get entries and morning line odds for the races by going here.

Race results are here.

Information about walk-up wagering windows just outside the track is here.

Many of the races at Canterbury will be showed on TVG. Check cable and satellite listings to see if the network is ioncluded in your package. In the Twin Cities, TVG is available on Comcast Ch. 741. It is also available with Dish Network and DirecTV packages.

The main Canterbury Park web site is here.