Chisago authorities have recovered a body from the St. Croix River more than a month after a teen fell into it.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said a group of canoers called at 11 a.m. Friday, reporting they found a dead body floating in the river south of Taylor Falls.

Crews recovered the body, which is undergoing an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's office.

On April 11, 18-year-old D'Andrea Sanvig from Wisconsin lost his footing and fell into the river, which was swollen from high water levels, fast flow and debris typically seen in the spring time.

Despite days of searching via land, water and air, the teen was not initially found.

Authorities are expected to share the identity of the body found Friday after the medical examiner's autopsy.