The search for a Wisconsin teenager who fell off a cliff and into the St. Croix River near Taylors Falls moved into its third day Thursday.

Authorities from multiple agencies have been looking for D'Andrea Sanvig since he was last seen about 6:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Sanvig, 18, of Luck, Wis, was on a rock ledge in Interstate State Park when he lost his footing and fell about 75 feet into the swollen river below, said Capt. Derek Anklan with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Teams have looked for Sanvig by land, water and air without success.

"Search crews continue to work against extremely difficult and dangerous conditions while operating in and around the St. Croix River," the sheriff's office said in its latest update.

Crews used drones and thermal imagery Wednesday night, and officials said they will refocus the river search Thursday.

Anklan asked the public not to search on or near the river because of the high water levels.

Interstate State Park officials also issued a warning to visitors: "Trails are a mix of snow and ice with bare, wet and muddy areas," according to an alert on the park's website. "Use caution."